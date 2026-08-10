Teacher turnover rose after the pandemic, new analysis finds

Teachers began quitting their jobs after the pandemic, and many left the profession altogether. They said teaching had become more stressful, didn’t pay them enough, and lacked work-life balance.

A new analysis from Chalkbeat found that teacher turnover rose sharply in 2022 and remained steady in at least 21 states. And even though turnover rates are coming back down again, schools are still dealing with the consequences.

Matt Barnum, an editor and columnist with Chalkbeat, joins us to discuss the analysis of teacher exits.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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