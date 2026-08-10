SUNY seeks to grow a program that prepares adult learners for in-demand jobs

A program that allows adult learners to attend SUNY community colleges tuition free hopes to reach more people this year.

This year's state budget provided more money to SUNY Reconnect for outreach and expanded programs and campuses. The program, which was launched last fall, is open to adult learners ages 25 to 55 who haven't previously received college degrees. There is a new exception for nursing students who have degrees in other fields to help address a shortage.

Campuses across the state have been holding information sessions this summer as they try to get more students enrolled in the program.

“Over this past year, we had roughly 40 students that were enrolled at the college as SUNY Reconnect students,” said John Ramoska, associate dean of enrollment management at SUNY Fulton Montgomery in Johnstown. “But given an entire year to educate students … through these information sessions and our open houses, we're hoping to get close to double that for this incoming fall class for our programs.”

The sessions have already yielded some new enrollees, like Autumn Lucas who plans to study addiction services at the college.

“I didn't think college was in my plans anymore, three kids and another one on the way …it wasn't something that I thought was in my cards,” Lucas said. “And the fact that they're willing to work with me so much on so many different levels, it's really given me a lot of hope that you know this is something that I can do.”

Overall, more than 5,600 students took advantage of the program in its first academic year. Monroe Community College led campuses with 682 students, followed by SUNY Broome in Binghamton with 568 students.

Samuel King / New York Public News Network SUNY Fulton Montgomery hopes to double the number of SUNY Reconnect students on campus this fall

While the highest number of students in SUNY Reconnect are between 25 to 29, all age ranges are represented, including 329 students ages 50 to 55, according to SUNY officials.

George Dunckley is back in school at the age of 53 and is studying in the addiction services program.

“The professors are fantastic and open-minded. They answer questions like things like, ‘Hey, what is oxytocin?’ And my psychology professor is right there,” Dunckley said. “I find it extremely helpful and supportive.”

Ramoska said addiction services is one of the more popular programs on his campus. Others include radiologic technology and nursing.

That drew Judyane Allmen, who stopped by an informational session last month after hearing good things about the program from co-workers.

“The day I went to go do my boards, my mother fell and hurt her spine,” Allmen said. “Never took my board. Just been life and life and life, and I did a lot of things, got a lot of accomplishments, but I never did my nursing. You know what I'm saying? Like finish my RN.”

SUNY Chancellor John King said the challenge now is to continue growing the number of spots in high-demand programs, including nursing.

“We've got to recruit additional faculty. We've got to invest in the equipment and the space for students, whether it's in nursing or advanced manufacturing or in cybersecurity, or in renewable energy,” he said.

Officials also are exploring ways to add more night and weekend classes to accommodate more adult learners, who now make up 28% of students in the community college system.

That would expand opportunities for people like Allmen, who are ready to take the next step to fulfill a lifelong goal.

“So that's where my heart is,” she said. “It will make me feel like I accomplished what I was set out to do.”

The fall semester begins soon at SUNY campuses, with some starting on Aug. 24. For Fulton Montgomery, it’s Sept. 2.