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Understanding the latest headlines on psychedelics

WBUR
Published August 6, 2026 at 12:02 PM EDT

Click here for the original audio and to read more. 

In April, Here & Now’s Scott Tong talked with Dr. Gail Saltz, clinical associate professor of psychiatry at Weill-Cornell Medical College and host of the “How Can I Help?” podcast, about the latest news surrounding psychedelics.

Dr. Saltz explains what the Food and Drug Administration’s plans to provide an ultra-fast review of three psychedelic drugs mean, as well as the costs and benefits of these drugs. We revisit their conversation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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