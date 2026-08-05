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What an increase in dust storms means for health and the economy

WBUR
Published August 5, 2026 at 12:03 PM EDT

Find the original audio here

Dust storms pose myriad issues in the U.S. They can cause crashes due to poor visibility, damage crops, and also carry diseases. And in some parts of the South, the number of dust storms is only increasing.

Host Scott Tong spoke to Daniel Tong, an atmospheric scientist at George Mason University, in January. We revisit their conversation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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