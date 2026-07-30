© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jay Clayton confirmed as next intelligence director. What's on his agenda?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 30, 2026 at 12:02 PM EDT

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Politico’s cybersecurity and intelligence reporter John Sakellariadis about what’s on Jay Clayton’s plate now that he’s been confirmed as the next director of national intelligence, including how layoffs by his predecessors might impact the work his office does and whether Clayton will get involved in overseeing election investigations.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom