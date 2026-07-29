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Joe Manchin launches effort to elect more Independent lawmakers

WBUR
Published July 29, 2026 at 11:55 AM EDT

In all of Congress, there are just three Independents: two in the Senate and one in the House.

And it’s a tall order for Independents to get elected. They don’t have access to the big fundraising and infrastructure that the two main political parties can offer.

But former Sen. Joe Manchin is leading a new effort to help close that gap and bring more Independents to Capitol Hill.

NPR’s Barbara Sprunt reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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