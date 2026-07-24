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Justice Department drops subpoenas targeting New York Times reporters

WBUR
Published July 24, 2026 at 12:06 PM EDT

The Justice Department is withdrawing the subpoenas it issued to reporters for The New York Times.

The DOJ wanted to force them to reveal their anonymous sources in a story about President Trump’s new Air Force One. The Times accused the White House of trying to intimidate its journalists.

On Thursday, federal prosecutors dropped the subpoenas after a judge questioned their actions, judgment and honesty.

NPR’s David Folkenflik reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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