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Why Taiwan rallied behind a unlikely nation in the World Cup

WBUR
Published July 20, 2026 at 12:12 PM EDT

For more than five weeks, the World Cup brought millions of people together on city streets and in huge stadiums in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, in bars and restaurants, and homes.

In Taiwan, the tournament quickly took on a political dimension.

As China has increased its diplomatic pressure on the island, many fans — including Taiwan’s president — found themselves rallying behind an unlikely nation.

Jan Camenzind Broomby reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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