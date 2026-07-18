2 U.S. service members killed, 1 missing after Iranian attack in Jordan

Two U.S. service members were killed, one is missing and four others were medically evacuated after Iranian attacks on in Jordan on Friday, according to the U.S. military.

The four American service members who were evacuated to Jordanian hospitals have since been discharged, U.S. Central Command said in a social media post on Saturday.

"Out of respect for the families, CENTCOM will withhold additional information, including the identities of the fallen warriors, until 24 hours after the next of kin have been notified," it added in the statement.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.



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