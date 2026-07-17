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Mayor Mary Sheffield on where Detroit is headed

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 17, 2026 at 12:07 PM EDT
Mary Sheffield speaks during an election night watch party after winning the mayoral race on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Detroit. (Paul Sancya/AP)
Paul Sancya/AP
Mary Sheffield speaks during an election night watch party after winning the mayoral race on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Detroit. (Paul Sancya/AP)

Mary Sheffield is the first woman ever elected Mayor of Detroit, and she took office in January.

After decades of population decline, growing poverty and urban decay, the city is on an upswing. Mayor Sheffield wants to keep that going, improving life in all Detroit neighborhoods.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Mayor Sheffield about her family history in the city’s auto industry and labor movement, where the city’s been and where it’s headed.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom