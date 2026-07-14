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ICE agent kills motorist in Maine, sparking shock and outrage

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 14, 2026 at 11:53 AM EDT
Local residents walk by a makeshift memorial to the victim of a shooting involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Tuesday, July 14, 2026 in Biddeford, Maine. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
Local residents walk by a makeshift memorial to the victim of a shooting involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Tuesday, July 14, 2026 in Biddeford, Maine. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

Immigrant rights groups identified the man who was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Biddeford, Maine, on Wednesday as 26-year-old Joan Sebastian Guerrero, a Colombian native with authorization to work in the United States.

The Department of Homeland Security says Guerrero, who was driving to work at the time, was not the intended target of an ICE warrant.

This is the second time an ICE agent has killed someone this week. On July 7, an agent shot and killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a Mexican immigrant who was driving a work crew to a construction site in Houston, Texas.

Here & Now‘s Tiziana Dearing speaks with Maine Public reporter Ari Snider.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom