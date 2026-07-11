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Are we living through the end of reading?

NPR | By Don Gonyea,
Zephyr WeinreichAdam Raney
Published July 11, 2026 at 5:08 PM EDT

People are reading fewer and fewer books. The Atlantic's Rose Horowitch discusses what a post-literate world might look like.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.
Zephyr Weinreich
Adam Raney