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DACA recipient on SCOTUS birthright citizenship ruling

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 2, 2026 at 11:50 AM EDT

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient named Pilar about her thoughts on the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold birthright citizenship. We first spoke with Pilar last year, when she was pregnant with her second child.

Editor’s note: Pilar asked that we use only her middle name because she has a pending immigration case and is concerned about government retaliation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom