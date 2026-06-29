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How researchers are working to control tick populations

WBUR
Published June 29, 2026 at 12:11 PM EDT

Ticks can cause serious diseases, but the tools for controlling them lag decades behind mosquitoes. In the Northeast, health officials and researchers hope that efforts to control deer populations, which serve as “party buses” for mating ticks, along with new experimental approaches, can start to reverse the tide of ticks and the illnesses they cause.

NPR’s Pien Huang reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR