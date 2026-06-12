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Capitol Conversations: Bureau reporters break down the latest

New York Public News Network | By Jimmy Vielkind,
Samuel King
Published June 12, 2026 at 3:45 PM EDT
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is greeted with applause on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, before speaking about the state budget at the downtown campus of Monroe Community College in Rochester.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is greeted with applause on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, before speaking about the state budget at the downtown campus of Monroe Community College in Rochester.

We got some surprising news about the state budget – that it’s bigger than initially thought by $9 billion.

This big revision was cited by fiscal watchdogs as a need to release that financial plan before budget bills are adopted

Some of the policies in the budget continue to draw attention. This week, there was a back and forth between the Trump Administration and Gov. Kathy Hochul.

And SUNY is touting its wins in the state budget, while looking toward the future.

The New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind and Samuel King discuss those developments at the Capitol.
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Jimmy Vielkind
Jimmy Vielkind covers how state government and politics affect people throughout New York. He has covered Albany since 2008, most recently as a reporter for The Wall Street Journal.
See stories by Jimmy Vielkind
Samuel King
Samuel King is a Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network, producing multimedia stories on issues of statewide interest and importance.
See stories by Samuel King