© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ICE detention center don't provide adequate medical care, investigation finds

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 10, 2026 at 12:06 PM EDT
Law enforcement officers look out from a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility Oct. 21, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (Jenny Kane/AP)
Jenny Kane/AP
Law enforcement officers look out from a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility Oct. 21, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (Jenny Kane/AP)

An investigation by the Associated Press and KFF Health News finds that immigration facilities aren’t providing adequate medical care. Hundreds of detainees in at least 33 states aren’t getting necessary medications on time or at all, and infections and cancers aren’t being treated.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Rae Ellen Bichell, KFF Health News correspondent, one of the reporters involved in the investigation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom