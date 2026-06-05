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Senate passes $70 billion immigration bill

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 5, 2026 at 12:06 PM EDT

The Senate passed a bill that funds U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection through the remainder of Trump’s presidential term.

The bill now goes to the House, which is expected to take it up next week.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with John Sandweg, an attorney who served as an acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement between 2013 and 2014.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom