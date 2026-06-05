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Descending into hell with 'Katabasis' author R.F. Kuang

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 5, 2026 at 12:07 PM EDT

Find a book excerpt here.

Best-selling author R. F. Kuang‘s 2025 fantasy book “Katabasis” came out in paperback this week.

The book centers around two graduate students studying magic at Cambridge University who make a journey to Hell to rescue their recently deceased thesis advisor.

At a Wilbur Theater event in Boston last September, Kuang spoke with Here & Now‘s Emiko Tamagawa.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom