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War powers vote exposes rift between Republicans and Trump administration

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 4, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT

The Trump administration is facing a fresh obstacle to his agenda: his own party. Wednesday night, four Republicans voted with House Democrats to limit President Trump’s ability to wage war in Iran.  Other votes on Thursday could widen the rift between Trump and some in his own party.

For more on a growing schism, host Robin Young speaks to Axios congressional reporter Kate Santaliz.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom