© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

One week until the World Cup begins, officials want fans to stay healthy

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 4, 2026 at 11:53 AM EDT

From Vancouver to Mexico City to Philadelphia, 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the U.S. are preparing to host millions of soccer fans from around the world for the 2026 World Cup.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong talks with infectious disease doctor Dr. Krutika Kuppalli about what health officials will be watching for as people gather together in stadiums and at watch parties.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom