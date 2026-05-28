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How the Trump administration regulates crypto amid family business interests

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 28, 2026 at 11:58 AM EDT

President Trump’s family has their own cryptocurrency startup and also ties to prediction markets. New reporting shows how the administration has dialed back enforcement and purged career officials at the agency that regulates those industries.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Sharon LaFraniere, a New York Times investigative reporter covering the Trump administration.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom