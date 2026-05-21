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Supreme Court dismisses Alabama effort to execute convict

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 21, 2026 at 12:02 PM EDT

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed an effort by Alabama to execute a man who was convicted of a 1997 murder. Lower courts said he was intellectually disabled after test scores put his IQ slightly above 70, the accepted standard for intellectual disability. The Supreme Court’s action leaves a lower court ruling in place that blocked the man’s execution.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Mark Joseph Stern, who covers the courts and the law for Slate and co-hosts the podcast Amicus.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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