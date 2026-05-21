© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Some North Carolina swing voters think Trump is out of touch

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 21, 2026 at 11:52 AM EDT

As Democrats fight to take back the Senate in 2026, North Carolina is a key state to watch. Public opinion strategist Rich Thau spoke this week with a dozen North Carolinians who voted for former President Joe Biden in 2020, then switched to President Trump in 2024.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with Thau, who runs the firm Engagious.

Editor’s note:  Engagious hosts focus groups for the Swing Voter Project, an NPR editorial partner.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom