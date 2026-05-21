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Colorado Democratic governor censured for commuting prison sentence of 2020 election denier

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 21, 2026 at 11:59 AM EDT

The Colorado State Democratic Party voted to censure Gov. Jared Polis over his decision to commute the sentence of former county clerk Tina Peters, who was sentenced for tampering with voting machines during the 2020 election.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan discusses the latest with Bente Birkeland, public affairs reporter at Colorado Public Radio.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom