Agencies prep for heightened waterway traffic over holiday

Memorial Day weekend is one of the first major boating holidays of the year, and area agencies expect concerning behavior to increase accordingly with traffic.

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Jessica Juliano expects local waterways to have significantly more traffic as summer approaches.

“Just truly being safe and aware in the water, like following speed zone limitations and, yeah, just knowing that people are probably having a lot of fun out there," she said. "And there's probably people jumping in the water and not going too fast in your other boats, like I would think those are the biggest concerns.”

Erie County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Okal says an area where he’s seen improvement in recent years is fewer people operating boats while consuming alcohol. But he adds that it’s still an arrestable offense, just like driving a car while drinking.

“It seems like the public's finally getting a message. We haven't encountered too many last year, but we know what the recreational sport, often involves alcohol and partying at like some of the hot spots we have locally," Okal said. "We just remind people if they're going to consume beverages, they should have a designated operator that has a safety certificate.”

One area many still don’t realize is a risk is making sure safety vests are in working condition and properly sized. Life jackets can be a risk to users if they don't fit tight enough, or they can stop being effective if there are rips or tears, he said.

“Bad events happen (really quickly), and (if) it's locked up in your storage unit, might not have time to get that. Make sure the life jacket is the appropriate size for the wearer," Okal said. "You wouldn't want to put an adult life jacket on a child. Obviously, it’d pop off as soon as the child would jump in the water.”

One major new asset being rolled out locally by the Coast Guard later this year is a sail drone, which will allow them to provide automated surveillance for water safety, Juliano said.