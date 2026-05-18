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Former Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell weighs in on China summit

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 18, 2026 at 12:05 PM EDT

Kurt Campbell is a former Deputy Secretary of State and has had an important role in shaping U.S.-China policy for many years. He’s also chairman and co-founder of The Asia Group.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Kurt Campbell about what came out of last week’s summit in Beijing and the future of US-China relations. Campbell wrote about expectations for the summit in Foreign Affairs.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom