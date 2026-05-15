© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Abortion rights opponent on Supreme Court move to maintain telehealth access to abortion pill

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 15, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT

The Supreme Court is maintaining telehealth access to the abortion medication mifepristone, one of two drugs given for most medication abortions, as a case makes its way through lower courts.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with Carol Tobias, president of the National Right to Life Committee, the country’s largest organization that opposes abortion rights.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom