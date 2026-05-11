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What Russia's Victory Day parade says about Putin's hold on power

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 11, 2026 at 11:53 AM EDT
Servicemen attend the Victory Day military parade marking the 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during the World War II, at the Dvortsovaya (Palace) Square in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, May 9, 2026 (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)
Dmitri Lovetsky/AP
Servicemen attend the Victory Day military parade marking the 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during the World War II, at the Dvortsovaya (Palace) Square in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, May 9, 2026 (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

Here & Now‘s Deborah Becker speaks with New School professor Nina Khrushcheva, the great-granddaughter of Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev.

They discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hold on power, four years into a costly war with Ukraine and just a few days after the annual Victory Day parade where, for security reasons, Russia’s military might was displayed on video instead of in the streets.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom