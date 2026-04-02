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With the U.S. absent, Europe leads the push to reopen he Strait of Hormuz

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 2, 2026 at 11:53 AM EDT

More than 40 countries are trying to get ships moving again through the Strait of Hormuz. It’s a critical route for global oil, and prices have climbed to more than $100 a barrel. The U.S. isn’t part of the latest talks and is telling other countries to step up.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Ali Velshi, host and chief data reporter for MS NOW, about the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom