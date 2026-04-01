© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Trump administration may be using the Iran war as an excuse to revive California's oil industry

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 1, 2026 at 11:52 AM EDT

Using the Iran crisis as justification, the Trump administration has approved the reopening of a controversial pipeline off the coast of California.

Now, the Golden State is suing to shut it back down and continue towards its switch to renewable energy.

Grist staff writer Jake Bittle discusses the crude details with Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom