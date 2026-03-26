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Corpus Christi, Texas, faces potential water emergency

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 26, 2026 at 11:48 AM EDT

Corpus Christi is weeks away from a potential water emergency, with reservoirs below 10% and demand outpacing supply. Temporary measures are buying time, like new wells, emergency approvals, and even bottled water plans for schools.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Spencer Cihak, news director at KEDT based in Corpus Christi, about who gets water in Texas and what happens when there isn’t enough.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom