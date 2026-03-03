© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Former deputy director of national intelligence weighs in on war with Iran

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 3, 2026 at 12:06 PM EST

The White House continues to offer different reasons for why the U.S. and Israel launched a war against Iran, from a desire for regime change, to eliminating Iran’s nuclear weapons, to preemptive action.

Former Deputy Director of National Intelligence Beth Sanner joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to offer her thoughts on the shifting justifications for this war.

