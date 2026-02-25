© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Climate change is intensifying storms and supercharging mold, worsening the nation’s housing crisis

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 25, 2026 at 11:56 AM EST

More than a year since Hurricane Helene devastated the Southeast, the region is dealing with a slow-moving, second disaster: mold. The household fungi thrive in heat and high-humidity, two climate factors that are worsening with the intensifying storms resulting from climate change.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong talks with Grist and Blue Ridge Public Radio reporter Katie Myers about how climate change is transforming mold from a household nuisance into a growing public health threat.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

