© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What’s missing from the Epstein files? An NPR investigation finds gaps

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 24, 2026 at 11:50 AM EST

An NPR investigation found the Justice Department withheld some Epstein files related to allegations that President Trump sexually abused a minor, and removed some documents from the public database where accusations against Jeffrey Epstein also mention Trump.  The investigation also found dozens of pages catalogued by the Justice Department but not shared publicly as mandated.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan talks with NPR’s Stephen Fowler about details of the investigation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom