What life looks like in Puerto Vallarta as the resort town recovers from cartel violence 

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 24, 2026 at 11:47 AM EST

Mexico’s president says flights to and from the popular resort town of Puerto Vallarta are resuming after violence broke out in the area this weekend, following the killing of a major cartel leader.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Terry Styskal, a resident of Puerto Vallarta, about what life looks like on the ground as the vandalism winds down.

Here & Now Newsroom