© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Black in Blues' from National Book Award winner Imani Perry explores the history of the color blue

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 16, 2026 at 12:07 PM EST

Click here for the original audio and to read a book excerpt.

We revisit host Scott Tong’s February 2025 conversation with Harvard University professor and MacArthur Grant recipient Imani Perry about her collection of essays “Black in Blues: How a Color Tells the Story of My People.” In the book, Perry explores how the color blue has been intertwined with Black history over centuries. It was released in paperback on Jan. 27.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom