How Aura V, the youngest-ever Grammy winner, navigates music, school and performing with her dad

History was made at last week’s Grammy Awards when 8-year-old Aura V, who performs alongside her dad, educator and rap artist Fyütch, became the youngest Grammy Award winner in recording history.

/ Fyütch (left) performs with his daughter, Aura V. (Courtesy of Sam Popp)

The pair took home the award for Best Children’s Album with “Harmony,” whose title track was recognized as one of Spotify’s most popular children’s songs in 2024 and one of Spotify’s 50 best kids songs of 2025.

The father-daughter team joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about their music, which focuses on positivity, inclusion, community and friendship.

