EPA rescinds key finding that enabled federal greenhouse gas regulation

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 11, 2026 at 11:54 AM EST

The Environmental Protection Agency is rescinding the key scientific finding that allows the federal government to regulate greenhouse gas emissions.

Michael Mann, a professor and the director of the Penn Center for Science, Sustainability, and the Media at the University of Pennsylvania, joins us to discuss what this means for efforts to fight climate change.

