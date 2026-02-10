© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Rise, Girl, Rise': Gloria Steinem and Nobel Peace Laureate Leymah Gbowee team up for picture book

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 10, 2026 at 12:04 PM EST
The cover of "Rise, Girl, Rise" and authors Leymah Gbowee. (Courtesy of Orchard Books, Katie Lyman and Leymah Gbowee)
Courtesy of Orchard Books, Katie Lyman and Leymah Gbowee
The cover of "Rise, Girl, Rise" and authors Leymah Gbowee. (Courtesy of Orchard Books, Katie Lyman and Leymah Gbowee)

Longtime friends Gloria Steinem and Nobel Peace Prize winner Leymah Gbowee join Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan to talk about “Rise, Girl, Rise: Our Sister-Friend Journey. Together for All.”

The picture book tells their stories and encourages readers to form communities to fight injustice.

Book excerpt: ‘Rise, Girl, Rise’

By Gloria Steinem and Leymah Gbowee

Excerpted from “Rise, Girl, Rise: Our Sister-Friend Journey. Together for All.” Text copyright (c) 2026 by Gloria Steinem and Leymah Gbowee. Illustrations copyright (c) 2026 by Kah Yangni. Used with permission from Orchard Books, an imprint of Scholastic Inc. 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom