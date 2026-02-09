© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What comes after the fallout of the Epstein files?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 9, 2026 at 12:03 PM EST

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is set to depose Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s convicted co-conspirator, virtually from prison on Monday.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), who is on the committee, said he learned that Maxwell plans to invoke her right to remain silent. Meanwhile, fallout from the recently released Epstein files continues, as world leaders in the United Kingdom and Norway face accountability for their apparent ties to Epstein.

Investigative journalist Vicky Ward joins host Robin Young.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom