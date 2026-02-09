© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Investigators continue search for Nancy Guthrie near Tucson

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 9, 2026 at 11:56 AM EST

Investigators outside of Tucson, Arizona, are still searching for Nancy Guthrie more than a week after she was first reported missing.

NBC “Today Show” host Savannah Guthrie and her two siblings posted a third video to social media on Saturday, this time speaking directly to Guthrie’s kidnappers and pleading with them to return her safely.

Arizona Public Media reporter L.M. Boyd joins us with the latest.

