What is 'house burping' — and why are Americans co-opting this German tradition as a trend?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 6, 2026 at 12:09 PM EST

Airing out your house has become a trend on social media, labeled by American wellness influencers as “house burping. But the origins of this practice go way back: “lüften” is the German tradition of periodically opening the windows and doors of your house to cross-ventilate and circulate fresh air through your living space.

And Dan Jaffe, professor of environmental chemistry at the University of Washington, says the practice can have health benefits, too.

He tells Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan all about how this latest home and wellness craze can breathe fresh air into your home.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom