© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What we know about the latest Epstein files release

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 2, 2026 at 11:59 AM EST

On Friday, the Justice Department released more than 3 million pages related to the investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. It’s a long-awaited data dump after Congress passed a law last year forcing the Trump administration to release the files.

Justice Department says it has now completed its review of the files and dismissed calls for further prosecution.

NPR’s Stephen Fowler has been reporting on this story and joins host Indira Lakshmanan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom