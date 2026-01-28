© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Threats against politicians increase

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 28, 2026 at 12:16 PM EST

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar was sprayed with an unknown liquid at a town hall event in Minneapolis, one day after Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost was assaulted in Utah. Threats against members of Congress have increased in recent years, according to data from the U.S. Capitol police.

We talk with NBC News reporter Raquel Coronell Uribe about the attack on Rep. Omar and the growing threat against members of Congress.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom