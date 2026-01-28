© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The downside to some cheaper health care alternatives

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 28, 2026 at 12:02 PM EST

As insurance premiums rise, many Americans are opting for cheaper health care sharing programs. These member-based plans are typically faith-based and require members to sign a declaration affirming their adherence to specific lifestyle values.

Shefali Luthra, reproductive health reporter at The 19th, tells Here & Now‘s Scott Tong how these plans sometimes leave patients footing the bill because a medical procedure doesn’t align with the religious values of the health care sharing ministry.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom