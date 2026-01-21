© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Developing countries could stop welcoming refugees as western nations cut aid

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 21, 2026 at 11:59 AM EST

It’s been one year since the Trump administration first froze funding for the United States Agency for International Development. USAID has since been gutted: 83% of its foreign aid programs no longer exist; the remainder were transferred to the State Department.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Charlotte Slente, secretary general of the Danish Refugee Council.

