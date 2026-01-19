© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Author Roland Merullo and photographer Amanda Merullo roadtrip to see the real America

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 19, 2026 at 11:55 AM EST

Married couple author Roland Merullo and photographer Amanda Merullo took a roadtrip across the country to see the real America, not the one that political leaders would have you believe exists.

They chronicled their journey in a four-part series for The Boston Globe, meeting amazing people and taking breathtaking pictures. They join host Robin Young for more on what they learned along the way.

"Freedom Is not Free" Mural on the exterior of the VFW Hall in Franklin Grove, IL. (Courtesy of Amanda Merullo Photography)
/
"Freedom Is not Free" Mural on the exterior of the VFW Hall in Franklin Grove, IL. (Courtesy of Amanda Merullo Photography)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom