Markets react to government pressure on Federal Reserve

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 13, 2026 at 11:57 AM EST

On Monday, gold value hit a record high while the dollar weakened. The moves are seen as a response to the Department of Justice’s criminal investigation into Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

The investigation is seen as just the latest step in the Trump administration’s campaign to damage the Fed’s independence.

Host Indira Lakshmanan turns to Roben Farzad, host of the “Full Disclosure” podcast, for more.

