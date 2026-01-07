© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

BREAKING: Large power outage in downtown Buffalo affecting 3,400 customers

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published January 7, 2026 at 8:44 AM EST
A screen capture of National Grid's website highlights some of where a morning power outage is affecting customers.
National Grid
/
screen capture
A screen capture of National Grid's website highlights some of where a morning power outage is affecting customers.

A large power outage attributed to an underground fault has left an estimated 3,400 customers without power in downtown Buffalo Wednesday morning.

National Grid's outage map indicates the affected area is along neighborhoods immediately on both sides of Main Street, from as far north as East and West Utica Streets to as far south as Perry Street.

In the event of traffic lights not functioning, motorists are reminded to treat an intersection as a four-way stop.

As per a report by WKBW-TV, National Grid officials were hoping to have service fully restored by 10:30 a.m.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
BTPM Staff
See stories by BTPM Staff