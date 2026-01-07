BREAKING: Large power outage in downtown Buffalo affecting 3,400 customers

A large power outage attributed to an underground fault has left an estimated 3,400 customers without power in downtown Buffalo Wednesday morning.

National Grid's outage map indicates the affected area is along neighborhoods immediately on both sides of Main Street, from as far north as East and West Utica Streets to as far south as Perry Street.

In the event of traffic lights not functioning, motorists are reminded to treat an intersection as a four-way stop.

As per a report by WKBW-TV, National Grid officials were hoping to have service fully restored by 10:30 a.m.