© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How united are we as a society? You can find out at the piano bar

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 1, 2026 at 11:47 AM EST

Piano bars may just be the place to learn about what the most popularly requested songs say about the evolving politics in our society. That’s pianist Jesse Rifkin‘s theory.

He’s performed in a piano bar in Washington, D.C., for several years and has noticed an interesting pattern in demographic trends when it comes to the songs people request for him to play.

Rifkin expands on his theory with Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom